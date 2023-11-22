While Thanksgiving has long been synonymous with the iconic turkey taking center stage at the dinner table, surrounded by an enticing array of side dishes, what if you are not a fan of turkey? There is always room for culinary experimentation, especially if you’re feeling adventurous and looking to shake up your Thanksgiving traditions.

We’ve curated a list of 5 Latin main dish alternatives that are just as delicious and will still leave a lasting impression on your guests. Get ready to infuse your Thanksgiving feast with a touch of Latin flair!