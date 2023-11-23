Thanksgiving guava and queso pastelito biscuits recipe

Biscuits stand as a classic Thanksgiving side dish, celebrated for their soft, buttery interior and golden-brown, flaky exterior. A well-made biscuit ranks among the ultimate comfort foods for this occasion. Typically, they are enjoyed with butter or fruit jam, like strawberry, to enhance their flavor. This year, mix things up and add a touch of Latin spice by incorporating guava and queso to create a tasty Latin pastelito biscuit.

Guava, a tropical fruit widely embraced in Latin cuisine, boasts sweet and savory flavors. Its taste is often described as an intense blend of pear and strawberry. Queso De Freir (a.k.a queso blanco) is a Latin white cheese renowned for frying, is particularly popular in Cuban, Dominican, and Puerto Rican cuisines. With its sweet and savory cheesy notes, queso blanco closely resembles mozzarella but has a slightly more pronounced salty flavor. Once fried, it can be enjoyed on its own, paired with eggs and mangu for breakfast, or transformed into a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch. The versatility of queso blanco makes it a fitting companion for many dishes.

Pastelitos, a flaky pastry with guava and cream cheese, originated in Cuba and are popular in Latin bakeries. Similar to an “American turnover,” they’re traditionally made from scratch with pastry dough. For an easy alternative, use store-bought flaky biscuits to create the ultimate Latin guava y queso pastelito biscuits.

Impress your guests at your next gathering with this quick and simple recipe!

Guava and Queso Pastelito Biscuits

TOTAL TIME: 25 MINS - SERVINGS: 8 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

1 (16.3-ounce) Pillsbury Flaky Layers Biscuits

1 (11-ounce) Guava Paste

1 (10-ounce) Queso De Freir (White cheese for frying)

Cooking spray or butter

Powdered sugar for coating (Optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly coat a cooking tray, or baking rack covered with aluminum foil, with cooking spray or butter. Gently cut each biscuit dough in half. Gently spread 1 teaspoon of guava paste onto the bottom half of each biscuit. Place 1/2 tablespoon of queso on top of the guava paste of each biscuit. Close the biscuit dough halves. Lightly spray the top of each biscuit with cooking spray or coat with a thin layer of butter. Bake in the oven for about 10 to 15 minutes, until the biscuits have turned a light golden brown color. *Start checking biscuits at the 10-minute mark. When done, remove the biscuits from the oven and let them cool for about five minutes. Top with powdered sugar (optional) for a little added sweetness.

