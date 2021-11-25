Need a last-minute Thanksgiving side? Make Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote

It’s Thanksgiving which means it‘s time to forget the past and focus on food. If you’re planning a feast and wondering if you have enough food, or realized you’re about to show up empty-handed, we have an easy recipe for you endorsed by Eva Longoria: Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote.

©Eva Longoria





INGREDIENTS:

4+ large corns depending on how many mouths you have to feed

2 bags of Flamin Hot Cheetos (your favorite flavors)

Melted butter

Mayonaise

Ancho chili powder

Lime juice

Queso fresco

Salt

DIRECTIONS: