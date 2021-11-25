Need a last-minute Thanksgiving side? Make Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote

It’s Thanksgiving which means it‘s time to forget the past and focus on food. If you’re planning a feast and wondering if you have enough food, or realized you’re about to show up empty-handed, we have an easy recipe for you endorsed by Eva Longoria: Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Elote.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4+ large corns depending on how many mouths you have to feed
- 2 bags of Flamin Hot Cheetos (your favorite flavors)
- Melted butter
- Mayonaise
- Ancho chili powder
- Lime juice
- Queso fresco
- Salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Boil the corn 5-7 minutes
- Split in half
- Drench in melted butter (2 coats)
- In a bowl combine mayonnaise, ancho chili powder, lime, and salt
- Coat the corn with the mayonnaise mix
- Pulverize the Hot Cheetos to make dust using a food processor (or whatever you have handy) and pour into a flat plate
- Roll the corn inside the Hot Cheeto mix and make sure they are evenly coated
- Squeeze lime and crumble queso fresco over the finished Hot Cheeto elotes and enjoy!
