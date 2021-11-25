Celebrity recipes perfect for Thanksgiving or your next holiday party

While most holidays tend to revolve around giving gifts nowadays, Thanksgiving continues to be all about eating. Unfortunately for those of us who get into the kitchen, that doesn’t necessarily mean a less stressful holiday, as everyone in the family is expecting a meal worth waiting 364 days for.

On the bright side, the internet is full of resources for all sorts of taste buds and skill levels--including a lot of tried and true recipes from some of our favorite celebs. Whether you need a last minute for this Thanksgiving or some inspiration for any upcoming holiday parties, check out some of our picks down below.

Rihanna’s Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

450 g. small elbow macaroni

Salt (to cook macaroni)

1 medium white onion, grated

1 red bell pepper, julienned

6 spring onions, sliced

¼ cup yellow mustard

¼ cup ketchup

1 ½ tbsps. Eaton‘s Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

900 g. Colby Jack cheese, shredded

1 cup water

Instructions

1. Follow the directions on the package and boil your pasta noodles al dente.

2. Drain noodles in a colander. Leave a little of the water back in the pot, maybe a quarter cup or so.

3. Place noodles back in the pot and return it to the stove.

4. On a low flame, add the onion, bell peppers, and half the spring onions and mix together.

5. Once combined, add the mustard, ketchup, and pepper sauce and mix together.

6. Add the cheese and stir continuously.

7. Top with remaining spring onions and serve immediately.

©Food Network





Ina Garten’s Perfect Roast Turkey

Ingredients

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 fresh turkey (10 to 12 pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large bunch fresh thyme

1 whole lemon, halved

1 Spanish onion, quartered

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the zest and juice of the lemon and 1 teaspoon of thyme leaves to the butter mixture. Set aside.

3. Take the giblets out of the turkey and wash the turkey inside and out. Remove any excess fat and leftover pinfeathers and pat the outside dry. Place the turkey in a large roasting pan. Liberally salt and pepper the inside of the turkey cavity. Stuff the cavity with the bunch of thyme, halved lemon, quartered onion, and the garlic. Brush the outside of the turkey with the butter mixture and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Tie the legs together with string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the turkey.

4. Roast the turkey about 2 1/2 hours, or until the juices run clear when you cut between the leg and the thigh. Remove the turkey to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil; let rest for 20 minutes.

5. Slice the turkey and serve.