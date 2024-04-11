Prince Royce took to Instagram to showcase his culinary skills. In a mouthwatering video, he shared step-by-step instructions on how to prepare Mangú, the beloved national breakfast (lunch or dinner) dish of the Dominican Republic.

Mangú, a dish deeply rooted in the Dominican tradition, is a flavorful combination of boiled and mashed green (or sweet) plantains served with a medley of savory toppings.

The video begins with Prince Royce enthusiastically peeling and chopping green plantains, the star ingredient of Mangú. He adds the plantain chunks to a pot of boiling water, generously seasoned with salt. As the plantains simmer, he multitasks, showcasing his expertise by dicing red onions and crushing garlic cloves.

After marinating the onions and garlic, he skillfully sautés them in a pan until they softened. Meanwhile, he expertly slices Dominican salami and cheese, readying them for a crispy fry.

As the components come together, Prince Royce transfers the cooked plantains to a bowl, where they await their transformation into creamy Mangú. Armed with a trusty masher, he combines the plantains into a velvety puree, ensuring a perfect consistency.

Prince Royce showcases his culinary skills with a mangú cooking tutorial

With an artist’s touch, Prince Royce assembles the dish, layering it with sautéed onions and garlic, crispy Dominican salami, and cheese. And what’s Mangú without a touch of freshness? He adds slices of creamy avocado. And let’s not forget the third “golpe”—two sunny-side-up eggs complete the masterpiece.

As the video concludes, Prince Royce invites his followers to savor the fruits of his labor, urging them to recreate Mangú in their own kitchens. So, grab your apron, and let’s embark on a delicious journey to the heart of the Dominican Republic with Prince Royce as our guide. ¡Buen provecho!