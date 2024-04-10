Camila Mendes indulges in Brazilian cuisine while talking about her new film

Camila Mendes, the talented actress who rose to fame with her role in the hit TV series “Riverdale,” recently appeared on Latina magazine to talk about her new film, “Música.” In the interview, she spoke about her Brazilian heritage and how it has influenced her life and career while eating Brazilian food, an integral part of her upbringing.

She indulged in her favorite meals, which included white rice and black beans (arroz com feijão), sausages, Brazilian bread (Pão de queijo), and yucca fries. She described the meal as a staple in Brazilian cuisine and emphasized the importance of staying connected to her culture.

Camila also spoke about how her Brazilian roots have helped shape her perspective on the world and her work as an actress. She explained that growing up in a multicultural environment has given her a unique perspective on life, and she also tries to bring that perspective to her work.

Mendes’s recent project features her and Rudy Mancuso. The pair fell in love while making the movie together. The two star in “Música,” a film written and directed by Mancuso, who based the story on an alternate version of himself.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mancuso discussed why Mendes was perfect for the role and how the two ended up mirroring their characters‘ romantic relationships. “I met Cami in the film, and of course it was a dream come true,” he said.

“She ticked every single box that I could possibly tick for this character: she’s Brazilian American, she’s beautiful, she’s immensely talented, and she really connected and personalized Isabella, her character, which was amazing because as we were shooting, our characters were having conversations that her and I were having conversations about in real life, so the lines would often blur between Rudy and Isabella and Rudy and Camila because of how personalized it was. Rudy and Isabella’s connection translated to real life.”