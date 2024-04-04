Camila Mendes shows us how to rock sheer shoes this spring

Camila Mendes, known for her roles in “Riverdale” and “Do Revenge,” recently attended a film event in Miami Beach, Florida, which initiated a conversation about fashion. Her signature style was displayed with a unique twist that made her stand out.

Walking the green carpet in a flowing maxi dress, Mendes opted for a pair of tan sheer heels that added a chic element to her ensemble. Despite the dress’s long train concealing much of her footwear, the sheer vamp of her shoes peeked out from beneath, catching the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Known for her elegant yet understated styling, Mendes effortlessly combined simplicity with a touch of flair. The sheer heels, though subtle, brought a hint of playfulness to her look, elevating it from classic to trendy.

While some may opt for statement shoes that demand attention, Mendes chose a more understated approach, allowing the sheer heels to complement her outfit rather than overpower it subtly.

Camila Mendes latest project

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso were recently featured on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw to promote their new film, Música. During the interview, Camila Mendes talked about her on-screen chemistry with Rudy Mancuso.

“I mean, going into it, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna do this. I don’t know much about this guy. First time filmmaker, that’s risky. I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘He’s a Viner, YouTuber. Okay, we’ll see,’ and then I met him, and I was like, ‘Oh, I really, I misjudged.’ I had the complete wrong impression, and he blew me away. His vision of the movie and what he was trying to do for Brazilian culture just felt like such a movement and, you know, I found him very charming and very funny, and I had a little crush,” she explained.

Mendes also talked about the experience of filming with his mother. “You would think that, but I think that’s one of the things of Brazilian culture is that the way to your loved one’s heart is through their mothers, so I really feel like she and I were connecting at the same time that I was getting to know Rudy and I feel like honestly that helped in a lot of ways because I feel like, you know, she’s a lot like her character in the movie. She wants her son to date a Brazilian girl, so I think she was very excited to meet me,” she said.