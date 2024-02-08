Camila Mendes wears stylish jumpsuit with plunging neckline at the premiere of her new film

Camila Mendes stepped out in one of her most stylish ensembles for a special occasion. The 29-year-old talented actress wore a head-turning all-black look, featuring a plunging neckline for the premiere of her latest film ‘Upgraded’ in New York City.

The star arrived at the premiere wearing a black leather coat and posed for the cameras on the red carpet showing off her chic jumpsuit. She paired the look with black heels and minimal jewelry, including small diamond earrings and a matching ring.

Camila styled her hair in soft waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a soft pink lip. The actress posed for photos with her co-star Marisa Tomei, who also wore a matching black ensemble, including a strapless dress and gold strappy heels.

The pair were all smiles sharing their excitement for the new film, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 9. Camila plays Ana Santos, alongside Marisa, who plays Claire Dupont.

The pair embark on an adventure in London, going overseas for a work trip, where Ana will find love after meeting an English bachelor, played by Archie Renaux. However, things take a turn when Ana wrongfully says she is the owner of the gallery.

Directed by Carlson Young, the cast includes Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Schulz, Rachel Matthews Lena Olin, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

Camila is also set to star in an upcoming project with Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez, titled ‘Aura.’ The original story follows the story of women in rural Spain, and focuses on the tragedy of 60-year-old Bernarda Alba, after losing her husband. However, the upcoming A24 film will be set in Miami.