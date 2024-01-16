Camila Mendes stars in new romantic comedy for Valentine’s Day: Watch the trailer

Camila Mendes is starting the year with a new romantic comedy. The 29-year-old ‘Riverdale’ star is starring in ‘Upgraded’ alongside Marisa Tomei, bringing a fun story, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

‘Upgraded’ is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in February 9, with Camila playing the role of Ana Santos, a hard-working art industry professional who works for a gallery, owned by Claire Dupont, played by Marisa Tomei.

The pair embark on an adventure in London, going overseas for a work trip, where Ana will find love after meeting an English bachelor, played by Archie Renaux. However, things take a turn when Ana wrongfully says she is the owner of the gallery.

©AMAZON MGM STUDIOS





“When Ana is sent on her first work trip and gets unexpectedly upgraded to first class, she meets the handsome and well-connected Will who mistakes Ana for her boss,” the synopsis for the film reveals.

“However, this little white lie begins to unravel, threatening to ruin Ana’s career and newfound romance,” the story details, as it “sets off a series of fortuitous events and VIP introductions that suddenly have Ana winning at work and caught up in a whirlwind romance she never expected.”

Directed by Carlson Young, the cast includes Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Schulz, Rachel Matthews Lena Olin and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

Apart from being booked and busy in her professional career, Camila recently celebrated her anniversary with Rudy Mancuso. The pair had the opportunity to showcase their chemistry while co-starring in Prime Video’s Música, a project and directed by Mancuso.