Camila Mendes’ new tattoo marks ‘the end of an era’: See the delicate design

Camila Mendes just got a new tattoo! The 29-year-old actress is celebrating the success of the popular show ‘Riverdale’ with her co-stars, now that its coming to an end after seven seasons.

The star went for a very delicate design that is now located on her inner arm. “New tat to celebrate the end of an era,” Camila wrote adding a heart emoji. Fans of the series know that she shares her birthstone with her character Veronica Lodge, which is the pearl, representing the month of June.

Camila’s new tattoo is an open oyster with a pearl, made by tattoo artist Kajiu. “That’s a wrap on veronica,” Camila previously wrote, sharing her appreciation for the character and the fans. “There’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale.”

She continued, “i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

“I have endless appreciation for you guys,” Camila concluded. “thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves.” Her co-star Lily Reinhart also shared some sweet words after filming the last episode of the series. “Goodbye, Riverdale. it’s been an honor getting to grow up here.”