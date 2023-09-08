©GETTY
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: JLo, Jessica Alba, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more

Shakira is getting ready for the VMAs

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, and it’s been a jam-packed week with the US Open in full effect, Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner, and more. While some celebrities are figuring out their personal lives, others are creating content on TikTok. Check out the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week here.

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez gets her karoke on and has a giggle attack with Stevie Mackey.

@jlo TRIGGER WARNING: LOL Overload! Happy Friday Everybody ❤️@Stevie Mackey ♬ original sound - JLO

2. Karol G

Karol G sees how she would look like many decades from now.


3. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba does stairs with her friends and gets lapped by senior citizens.


4. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes look of the struggle of trying to “cram an entire career into one #VMAs Vanguard performance.”

@shakira POV when you're trying to cram an entire career into one #VMAs♬ original sound - Shakira

5. Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes tells friends not to worry because the book is on the table.

@camimendes books were on the table last night @Coach ♬ som original - alok

6. Britney Spears

Britney Spears reminisces on her favorite show.

@britneyspears One of my favorite performances was with an albino python 😳🐍💃🏼 … I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!! I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th 😉🌹 @@Gallery Books @Simon & Schuster UK ♬ I'm a Slave 4 U - Britney Spears


7. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his open heart surgery.

@arnoldschnitzel

I shared this to inspire my daily email readers to get started with fitness no matter where they are starting from. There are times we are all starting from scratch - this was one of mine five years ago. All that matters is that you start. Subscribe at the link in my bio.

♬ original sound - Arnold


8. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion happily gets ready ahead of the release of her new song with Cardi B.

@theestallion

Good morningggg !!! BONGOS comes out at midnight tonight 😛😛😛

♬ Yu Yu Hakusho Opening Theme - cloudiemcdoom


9. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates the release of her new album, Guts.


10. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber practices dental hygiene while playing with a TikTok sound.




