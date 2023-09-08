Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: JLo, Jessica Alba, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, and it’s been a jam-packed week with the US Open in full effect, Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner, and more. While some celebrities are figuring out their personal lives, others are creating content on TikTok. Check out the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week here.
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez gets her karoke on and has a giggle attack with Stevie Mackey.
@jlo TRIGGER WARNING: LOL Overload! Happy Friday Everybody ❤️@Stevie Mackey ♬ original sound - JLO
2. Karol G
Karol G sees how she would look like many decades from now.
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba does stairs with her friends and gets lapped by senior citizens.
@jessicaalba we were indeed lapped by senior citizens #facts 😂 #friday#fitness#santamonicastairs#workit♬ Work it - Missy Eliott
4. Shakira
Shakira shares a behind the scenes look of the struggle of trying to “cram an entire career into one #VMAs Vanguard performance.”
@shakira POV when you're trying to cram an entire career into one #VMAs♬ original sound - Shakira
5. Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes tells friends not to worry because the book is on the table.
@camimendes books were on the table last night @Coach ♬ som original - alok
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Emilia, Letón Pé, Olivia Rodrigo, and more
Pet of the week: Missing dog surprises family returning home wearing winner’s ribbon from dog show
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — September 8
6. Britney Spears
Britney Spears reminisces on her favorite show.
@britneyspears One of my favorite performances was with an albino python 😳🐍💃🏼 … I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!! I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe … I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th 😉🌹 @@Gallery Books @Simon & Schuster UK ♬ I'm a Slave 4 U - Britney Spears
7. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his open heart surgery.
@arnoldschnitzel
I shared this to inspire my daily email readers to get started with fitness no matter where they are starting from. There are times we are all starting from scratch - this was one of mine five years ago. All that matters is that you start. Subscribe at the link in my bio.♬ original sound - Arnold
8. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion happily gets ready ahead of the release of her new song with Cardi B.
@theestallion
Good morningggg !!! BONGOS comes out at midnight tonight 😛😛😛♬ Yu Yu Hakusho Opening Theme - cloudiemcdoom
9. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates the release of her new album, Guts.
@livbedumb
GUTS out now!!!!♬ original sound - j (billies98)
10. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber practices dental hygiene while playing with a TikTok sound.
@haileybieber
lmaoooo i love this sound♬ original sound - 💎 Diamond 💎 Jones