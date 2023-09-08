New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Emilia, Letón Pé, Olivia Rodrigo, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here and we have a round up spicy new tracks released this week from a variety of genres. Summer is almost over, so get your playlist ready, and check out our weekly column with fresh tunes.

1. Emilia- GTA.mp3

Argentine pop sensation and beauty Emilia, always delivers with irresistible tracks and epic music videos. Her latest drop, “GTA.mp3” is in collaboration with hit makers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, known for “Despacito.” The music video features Emilia in a GTA-inspired world, showcasing her unique style and hypnotic dance moves. “GTA.mp3, it’s an invitation to dance non-stop. I am passionate about experimenting with different rhythms, and I love surprising my fans with something totally unexpected, giving them a moment to dance and be happy” she said in a statement.

2. Cultura Profética - Para Mí

Cultura Profética bring smooth reggae vibes with, “Para Mí.” The Puerto Rican reggae band formed in 1996 will have you vibing with this mesmerizing track about searching for love. The beautiful track shows off their harmonizing and vocal range and comes with a captivating music video.

3. Letón Pé, PIEK - Ando Animal

Dominican singer-songwriter, actress, and rising Latin music star, Letón Pé, releases her latest EP Rojo Rubí. The focus track is “Ando Animal” Her unique voice shines in the track with a seductive and entrancing sound. The track comes with an incredible music video showing off her physical fitness.



4. Olivia Rodrigo- get him back!

Olivia Rodrigo has officially released her long awaited album GUTS. She delivers a refreshing pop rock sound that will bring nostalgia to the early 2000s alternative listeners. One of the many fun and upbeat tracks is “get him back!” With lyrics like “wanna kiss his face with an uppercut,” the track is all about wanting to get sweet revenge on a former lover that treated you awful.

5. Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nuñez, Junior H - BIPOLAR

The Mexican phenomenon that is Peso Pluma has been cranking out new music all year. This time he collaborates with Jasiel Nuñez, and Junior H, for “BIPOLAR.” The song explores the struggle of trying to move on from a past love, delving into a cycle of broken promises.

6. Sofia Reyes - HOY ME PORTO MAL

Sofía Reyes presents her seductive new single, “Hoy Me Porto Mal.” The Mexican singer and songwriter bring the passion with her lyrics and music video. “[The song] has a very rich, vibey sound with a subtle and sexy afrobeat. It expresses a sexual and feminine side of myself that I’m just starting to embrace, to love my body and my own power. ‘Hoy Me Porto Mal’ is about having self-reassurance, this fire that we have inside that we sometimes repress, and in my case, makes me feel confidence in myself,” she said in a press release.

7. Carlos Rivera - Para Ti

Mexican pop star, Carlos Rivera delivers a new romantic ballad, “Para Ti.” The new song was composed by the artist with sweet lyrics full of promises everyone yearns for. It comes with a touching music video that will surely bring tears to your eyes directed by Nuno Gomes. The single comes after the success of his last album, Sincerándome.





8. Busta Rhymes - LUXURY LIFE ft. Coi Leray

The one and only Busta Rhymes collaborates with Coi Leray, for the ever flowing, “LUXURY LIFE.” Leray is Puerto Rican, Black, and Cape Verdean, making a name for herself out of the shadows of her dad Benzino.

9. Cardi B - Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion come together again for “Bongos.” The real hot girls are unapologetically sensual and independent with a visually pleasing and colorful music video showing off their dancing skills. The fun lyrics are sure to make their way to Instagram captions everywhere.

10. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - Dos Extraños

Yahritza Y Su Esencia, who recently angered fans with their comments about Mexico, gets back to the music with their new song, “Dos Extraños.” What was certainly a learning experience doesn’t take away from Yahritza’s powerful vocals.

11. Everclear - Sing Away

Everclear, the renowned alternative rock band of the ‘90s fronted by vocalist, guitarist, and founder Art Alexakis, has dropped their latest live album, “Live at The Whisky a Go Go.” It comes with a new single, “Sing Away” which touches on sensitive issues of teen suicide and bullying from the perspective of a grieving parent. The timely release comes ahead of National Suicide Prevention Week.