Rosalía makes social media comeback after split with Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía has been noticeably absent on social media for over a month after confirming her breakup with Rauw Alejandro and calling off their engagement. On Thursday, the Spanish singer made a cheerful return, sharing insight into what she’s been up to. The artist has been taking time to herself and has not addressed the relationship or the song Alejandro dedicated to her.

Rosalía has been staying fit and creative during this transition

Using only a series of emojis in the caption, the “Motomami” singer shared a gallery of photos with her 27.8 million followers that sum up her recent days. While the Spaniard has always been fit, it seems she has been finding relief with exercise. She shared a post-workout selfie where she was noticeably sweaty, along with a photo of a punching bag.

She’s been spending some time at home, and fans can be excited to know she’s seemingly been working on new music. In one of the photos is a guitar and headphones on her bed, which all point to probable future hits.

Rosalía appears at peace in the photos, enjoying ice cream to beat the heat and riding horses with friends in the great outdoors. Breakups are never easy, and she’s been in good company, like dancer Charm La’Donna. She also hinted at dying her hair blue in a selfie that showed dye running down her face.

Will we see a blue haired Rosalia soon?

Rauw Alejandro says he’ll never sing the song dedicated to Rosalia again

While Rosalía chose to distance herself to cope with the end of her relationship, Rauw expressed his pain through music. In mid-August, he released the song ‘Hayami Hana (By Raúl)’ with verses dedicated to Rosalía, saying goodbye to their relationship. The composition, which is over five minutes long, includes lines like, ‘Just in case we never speak again, and my favorite eyes never look at me again, I made this for when you want to remember your crazy guy who truly loved you.’”

While the song made headlines, the Puerto Rican artist vowed to never sing the song again. During his stop in Barcelona on the Saturno World Tour, Rauw told the audience: ‘I will never sing it again in my life.’ He could have made this decision for many reasons, like it’s too painful, or he’s simply ready to move on.