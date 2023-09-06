Sam Asghari unfollows Britney Spears: Does the singer still follow him?

Sam Asghari is moving on and lowering his follower count. The up-and-coming actor has officially unfollowed his ex-wife, Britney Spears, on Instagram.

©HOLA! USA





As headlines began to spread about Asghari unfollowing Britney, she did the same Tuesday night. She is officially unfollowing the 29-year-old.

©HOLA! USA





Unless things end on great terms between couples, it’s fairly common for one or both to unfollow or even block each other on social media. It can be too painful, annoying, or just uncomfortable seeing their day-to-day activity.

The unfollowing comes after Britney shared a post hinting at being lied to. She shared a video dancing in a leopard unitard to Kelis‘ “Trick Me” with the caption, “How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT.”

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that the former couple has not been in contact amid the split. “She’s not letting [Sam] in the home, and they aren’t talking,” they said.

What Britney has been up to

Asghari has been laying low on social media since the split. He got roasted for his content after he filed for divorce, when he shared photos of himself in a variety of wigs asking what disguise he should choose. Fans did not think he should be joking about the situation, especially when there were reports that he was trying to get money from the singer, which he denied.

Britney, who just got a new puppy, has been sharing moments from her life on social media, showing a glimpse of what life has been like for the singer since Asghari filed for divorce on August 17th. She recently took a trip to Mexico, where she got a red snake tattoo along her spine on her back.