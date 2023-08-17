Sam Asghari breaks silence: requests kindness following divorce filing from Britney Spears

Shocking news came yesterday that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage has come to an end, with Asghari filing for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They both remained silent about the situation, but as rumors and speculation grow, Asghari took to his Instagram story Thursday to share his statement.

The 29-year-old actor has Spears’ fans ready for war amid allegations he is making threats of sharing “embarrassing information,” and seeking spousal support. In his statement, he asked for kindness.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in all caps. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens,” he continued.

Considering this is huge celebrity news, Asghari knows it’s going to be everywhere. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” it concluded.

©Sam Asghari





Although he spelled ridiculous wrong, it was a solid statement and could be his way of shutting down allegations that he would hurt Spears and that she decided to end their journey too.

What Asghari is allegedly seeking

While Spears may find herself back in the studio following the divorce, Asghari may have his eyes set on figuring out his finances.

The fitness enthusiast is asking that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys’ fees. Plus, a source told Page Six he is allegedly “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup.”

The insider alleged that he is even threatening to go public with “extraordinarily embarrassing” information about his ex-wife unless he “gets paid.”

A rep for the actor denied the claims that he is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit her. “All these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent said. “Sam has always and will always support her.”

What’s next for Britney

Spears, who retained celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, has yet to publicly address the split. Her most recent post on Instagram was about her decision to buy a horse soon.

Aside from Spears’ horse update, Extra reported Thursday that she is working on putting together a deal with Sony for what could be an “epic comeback album.”

According to Page Six insiders, the “Lucky” singer has an “upcoming writers camp” and is even getting songs from “big artists.”

The news comes ahead of her memoir, The Woman in Me, which has been described as “brutally honest.” Journalist Sam Lasky is the ghostwriter, and it’s expected to cover her conservatorship, her marriage to Asghari, and other topics she has never spoken about in public.

A second source told the outlet, “Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.” But with news of the divorce, she may want to add or erase some of the information about Asghari.