Are Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s kids affected by the Hawaiian fires?

The fires are likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Britney Spears’ teenage sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden, moved to Hawaii with their father just days before tragic wildfires spread through Maui. While many are thinking about the locals that have lost their homes, loved ones, or their lives, Kevin Federline’s attorney shared an update about how the kids are doing.


"Smurfs 2" - Los Angeles Premiere©GettyImages

Speaking to Page Six, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said they are not personally affected, but are “very sad” to witness the natural disaster tearing apart homes in Hawaii. “There are people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” Kaplan said.

He noted that they are still “happy” about the move. “Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there,” he said, adding they are “very excited” about “building a future in a new environment, making new friends and exploring new opportunities.”


Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday At Crazy Horse III Gentlemens Club In Las Vegas©GettyImages

Federline, 45, relocated his family, including Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, from California to Hawaii on August 1st after his wife, Victoria Prince, got a new job there. The former dancer has four other children from previous relationships.

As noted by Page Six, there were speculations that Federline’s move had financial motives, so he can extend child support payments since Hawaii’s laws allow it until age 23 if the kids are enrolled full-time in an accredited college, university, vocational, or trade school. Which he denied.

The outlet said Preston and Jayden will continue their educations, with one attending school in Hawaii and the other continuing their education remotely with their Los Angeles school.

A tragedy in Hawaii

As many as 55 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires that tore through Maui, and mass evacuations of residents and tourists continue. Lauren Sanchez recently shared a statement, saying she and Jeff Bezos are pledging to donate and help the cause.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said Friday morning that the death toll “could go up” as more places are searched, and bodies are found.

Six fires are burning in Maui and the Big Island, but officials said the Lahaina fire is now 80% contained, with most of the town’s historic landmarks lost, per NBC News.

