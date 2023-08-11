Elsa Pataky celebrates Chris Hemsworth’s birthday with hilarious post

Elsa Pataky is celebrating Chris Hemsworth’s 40th birthday. She’s also there to welcome him in this new decade with some much needed support.

Pataky shared a phot of herself and Hemsworth. While she sneakily takes the selfie, Hemsworth is seen with a shocked expression, covering the lower half of his face with his hand. “That’s exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love,” she captioned the post. “But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday!”

Pataky is seven years older than Hemsworth and can help guide him in this new decade. Over the past year, the couple has enjoyed plenty of time together alongside their kids, following Hemsworth’s decision to take a small break from acting.

Last year, Hemsworth and Pataky were featured in the documentary show “Limitless,”

where Hemsworth put himself in various experiments that tested his health. In one episode, Pataky dressed up as an 87 year old version of herself, in hopes of reassuring Hemsworth’s aging process. She surprised him with prosthetics and make up.

“What is quite confronting is approaching that age on my own,” said Hemsworth following the meet up. “What makes it less scary is having someone to experience it with. Having people around you that you love makes me feel a lot more accepting.”

Pataky also discussed her fears of aging, and how vulnerable she felt after that experience. “Aging is frightening, especially with women and in this society,” she said. “It made me think about how much value we give to youth.”