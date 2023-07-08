Chris Hemsworth parties with his dad in Mykonos for his birthday

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his dad’s birthday while partying with his family. He shared photos of the celebration and shared a sweet tribute on his social media about his “mentor” and “inspiration.”

The post is made up of various photos of and images showing Hemsworth alongside his family, celebrating their dad for his 68th birthday. The photos show Hemsworth, his brothers Luke and Liam, and his parents, Craig and Leonie. Another photo shows his parents hugging and a third one shows Hemsworth with a white visor that reads Mykonos in the front. The video shows them all dancing as they stand around a cake that’s lit with a sparkling birthday candle.

“Happy birthday to my dad, the greatest man I know! My hero, my mentor, my inspiration. Love ya dad!” Hemsworth captioned the post.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hemsworths have been spending the past week in Mykonos, and were joined by Matt Damon and his family. Other attendees include Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky,Luciana Barroso, Gabriella Brooks, and more.

Over the past year, Hemsworth and Pataky have opened up about their family lives and their relationship, with Hemsworth praising Pataky’s dedication and patience, which allowed him to thrive in his career. “Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it,” he said in an interview with GQ.