Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Chris Hemsworth is a big sports fan. Following a press tour that took him to various continents, Hemsworth took a brief break to enjoy a Mets baseball game in New York City. This past Tuesday, Hemsworth was spotted at Citi Field, where he took various photos wearing a Mets jersey and even posed alongside Mr. Met, the team mascot.
RELATED:
Chris Hemsworth talks about growing up ‘broke’ and helping pay off his parents’ debts
Chris Hemsworth’s kids didn’t like his new Thor movie
Chris Hemsworth talks about ‘beautiful’ relationship with Elsa Pataky
Scroll down to have a look at some of the images below:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!