Chris Hemsworth talks about ‘beautiful’ relationship with Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth revealed some of the great strenghts in his marriage with Elsa Pataky. In a new interview, Hemsworth called out some of Pataky’s strenghts over the course of their relationship, and how they’ve helped him achieve some of his dreams.

In an interview with British GQ, Hemsworth talked about some of the foundational aspects of his relationship with Pataky. He claims the two want to “have a good time, to laugh, and be involved in new adventures.” He revealed that his relationship with her is the thing that has allowed him to reach all odf his career milestones and become the person he is today.

“Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it,” he said.

Hemsworth said that around the time when they got married, his career took off, delaying the process of the two getting to know each other. “We were having kids the same time my career was taking off, same time we were getting married, same time we were getting to know each other. It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. In a beautiful way. Once our kids were out of nappies, things became a bit more manageable.”

Hemsworth and Pataky have been together for over a decade, and have three children: India, Tristan, and Sasha. The family lives in Australia, where they spend large chunks of their time playing sports like surfing, motorcross, and horsebackriding.