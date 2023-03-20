Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth share their twins’ fun birthday celebration

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. The two have been together for years and often share updates and photos of their kids, India, 10, Sasha and Tristan, 9.

As the family celebrated the twins 9th birthday, Hemsworth shared a photo of Pataky laughing and shoving their faces into some cake.

The photo shows the family sitting around a chocolate birthday cake. While Hemsworth looks at them with his hands on his hips, Pataky and India shove one of the twins’ faces into the birthday cake. The other twin laughs, looking like he’s getting ready to dunk his own face. “Happy 9th birthday to my two little men!” reads Hemsworth’s caption. “Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!! ‘Hey mum I don’t like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla’ ‘oh really son, what about now?’”

Hemsworth and Pataky often shares photos of the time they spend together as a family, showing their kids doing all manner of activities, including, surfing, horseback riding, skiing, snowboarding, practicing jiu-jitsu, and more. "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean,” reads one of Hemsworth’s captions, showing various photos of Hemsworth and his family playing various sports.

In a post from December, Hemsworth shared a funny video of the moment when Pataky put the star on top of a very tall Christmas tree. The video shows Pataky atop of Hemsworth’s shoulders, trying her hardest to reach the tip of the tree and attach a silver star. While the two struggle with their antics, the video shows their children and their friends laughing.

“Last year we tried this but with me on Elsa’s shoulders… nor the tree or @elsapataky’s knees made it. After 12 months of preparation we finally figured it out. A star is born!!” wrote Hemsworth.