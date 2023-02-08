Elsa Pataky looks stunning in a bikini as she returns home from her trip

Elsa Pataky and her family are back home from their travels. The family was spotted enjoying themselves on the beach in their home of Byron Bay, Australia.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa Pataky and her dog on the beach

Pataky looked stunning and muscular in a blue bikini. She was photographed laughing and enjoying herself in the water and the sun as she played around with her dog, who followed her in and out of the water.

Her husband, Chris Hemsworth, was also photographed nearby. He was wearing a blue surf shirt and some shorts and got in the water to encourage one of his sons as he surfed.

©GrosbyGroup



Chris Hemsworth and his son

Over the past month, Pataky has shared multiple photos and videos of her family enjoying themselves on various trips. Earlier on in the month, the Pataky-Hemsworths were enjoying themselves in Africa, with Pataky sharing photos and clips of her family enjoying themselves are they rode horses through nature.

A more recent trip showed them with friends in Courchevel, France, one of the most luxurious locations for snow vacations. The family was photographed with close friends as they made the most of the snow and practiced various sports, including snowboarding, skiing and riding atop of sleds that were pulled by dogs.

“Family, friends, and snow! Such an amazing holiday!” she captioned the post. While the family clearly made the most out of their vacation days, it seems like they’ll be laying low for a bit now, spending some quality time in their home and enjoying their frequent trips to the beach.