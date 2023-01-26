Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share a glimpse of their adventure-filled family getaway in Africa

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are making the most of their free time. The celebrity couple recently took to social media to share with fans a glimpse of their adventure-filled family getaway in Africa.
The actors took their kids Sasha and Tristan, 8, and daughter India, 10, on a trip to Kenya. The mesmerizing photos show the Spanish-Australian family enjoying a safari and splashing around in a river.
“One of my favourite places in the world! I always dream of Africa,” Pataky wrote in the caption. The star also shared images of Kenya’s impressive wildlife.
Chris also shared a few photos, including one of his wife holding a wild animal. “One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had,” the actor assured.
Elsa and Chris are known for their healthy lifestyle, constantly sharing their fitness journey with their fans and followers, and encouraging them to follow their steps. But have you ever wondered how these Hollywood stars will look when they turn 90 years old?
In 2022, the couple decided to show a glimpse of their future in the new six-part National Geographic documentary streaming on Disney+ ‘Limitless.’
The new film follows the ‘Avengers’ actor, as he discovers how to live better for longer, “with the help of world-class experts, family, and friends.” Fans of the pair can see Elsa at the age of 96, with many viewers already sharing their surprise after watching the documentary.
Hemsworth also explores the diseases linked to old age, including Alzheimer, and embarks on a series of immense challenges to push himself to new limits, facing one of his fears, getting old.
Viewers can also expect to see the actor 50 years in the future, sharing a very sweet scene with his wife. For a few moments, he is able to experience old age, by wearing “an MIT-designed suit that adds weight and restricts movement, hearing, and vision, mimicking how he might feel.”