Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are making the most of their free time. The celebrity couple recently took to social media to share with fans a glimpse of their adventure-filled family getaway in Africa.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share a glimpse of their adventure-filled family getaway in Africa

The actors took their kids Sasha and Tristan, 8, and daughter India, 10, on a trip to Kenya. The mesmerizing photos show the Spanish-Australian family enjoying a safari and splashing around in a river.

“One of my favourite places in the world! I always dream of Africa,” Pataky wrote in the caption. The star also shared images of Kenya’s impressive wildlife.

Chris also shared a few photos, including one of his wife holding a wild animal. “One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had,” the actor assured.