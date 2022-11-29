How Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth will look in their 90s: See their incredible transformation

Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth are known for their healthy lifestyle, constantly sharing their fitness journey with their fans and followers, and encouraging them to follow their steps.

But have you ever wondered how these Hollywood stars will look when they turn 90 years old? The couple decided to show a glimpse of their future in the new six-part National Geographic documentary streaming on Disney+ ‘Limitless.’

The new film follows the ‘Avengers’ actor, as he discovers how to live better for longer, “with the help of world-class experts, family, and friends.” Fans of the pair can see Elsa at the age of 96, with many viewers already sharing their surprise after watching the documentary.

Hemsworth also explores the diseases linked to old age, including Alzheimer, and embarks on a series of immense challenges to push himself to new limits, facing one of his fears, getting old.

Viewers can also expect to see the actor 50 years in the future, sharing a very sweet scene with his wife. For a few moments, he is able to experience old age, by wearing “an MIT-designed suit that adds weight and restricts movement, hearing, and vision, mimicking how he might feel.”

During his journey he encounters his wife, who is wearing aging makeup, and embraces her when he notices it is in fact Elsa, and reassures her that she looks gorgeous.

It is in the making of ‘Limitless’ where he finds that he has 10 times the average risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease because of genetic traits, however this discovery helps him understand that keeping healthy daily habits will lower the risk.

“It was initially pretty scary,” Hemsworth says. “But now, because of this information, there’s an opportunity to live an even better life.”