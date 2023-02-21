Elsa Pataky talks about Miley Cyrus’ Liam Hemsworth-inspired song

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” has been one of the year’s biggest hits. The break up anthem was released on the day of Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, suggesting that its message is targeted towards one of Cyrus’ longest relationships. Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth’s sister in law, has shared her first statement regarding the song, and has also opened up a bit about her relationship with Cyrus.

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky in Madrid

Europa Press reports that Pataky was attending an event in Spain, as an ambassador of the footwear brand Gioseppo. When asked about Cyrus’s song “Flowers”, Pataky said that she liked it but that it wasn’t her place to comment on it. “It’s a very old topic for us,” she said when addressing Cyrus and Hemsworth’s break up. “If someone should talk it should be Liam, but I think she [Cyrus] can do what she wants.”

It appears that even though Paraky and Cyrus are no longer in contact, the two feel no animosity towards eachother. When asked if she remained in contact with Cyrus, Pataky said “Not animore because we live in different countries and it’s difficult.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years, being involved in an on and off relationship. Cyrus and Pataky were close to eachother, even getting matching tattoos that showed off a simple design of a wave. Years ago, when Cyrus and Hemsworth had just broken up, Pataky spoke about the tattoo with Vogue Australia, saying, “I don’t regret any of them, they’re symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments.”

Pataky also talked about how Hemsworth was dealing with the break up and how her husband, Chris Hemsworth, had been beside him to offer support. “Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” she said.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce in the year 2019.