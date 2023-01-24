Try Miley Cyrus’ fitness routine: ‘Flowers’ inspired workout, no equipment necessary

You can buy yourself flowers and train like Miley Cyrus! The talented singer is enjoying the success of her new single ‘Flowers,’ described as a new empowering anthem, in which she references her failed relationship with Liam Hemsworth. But apart from becoming a hit song, Miley’s fans also shared their excitement for the music video, where she can be seen showing her intense workout routine.

If you are interested in incorporating a similar workout routine into your fitness journey, an expert at Fiture is detailing Miley’s exercises from her music video, without the need of gym equipment.

‘Flowers’ inspired workout:

Mountain Climbers: 3 sets of 16 rep.

Hip Raises (to make it more challenging, feel free to place dumbbell on hips): 3 sets of 16 reps.

Spiderman Push-Ups: 3 sets of 12 reps.

Lunge with Knee Drive Hop: 4 sets of 10 Reps total (2 sets per side).

Plank Bird Dog: 3 sets of 12 reps (alternating sides), holding for 3-5 seconds at a time.

“This workout comprises multi-joint, full-body movements covering multiple bases: you will focus on your strength, get in some cardio, and enhance your core stabilization,” Andrew Slane, Sports Conditioning Specialist and instructor at Fiture, revealed.

“Mountain climbers are a cardio move that requires strength activation from the upper body, lower body, and core,” Andrew went on to explain, declaring that these exercises work with each other to give you a full-body experience.

“Hip Raises and Lunges work together for lower-body strength and cardio, while push-ups and mountain climbers provide upper-body strength and cardio, all tied together by Plank Birddogs, working your core stabilization,” he concluded.