Liam Hemsworth spotted with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after Miley Cyrus’ new song about him

Liam Hemsworth was photographed with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks for the first time after the release of Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers,’ in which she referenced her complicated relationship with the actor. Miley released the song on Liam’s birthday, and fans of the singer have pointed out many details about their failed romance on the track.

The 33-year-old actor and his 26-year-old girlfriend were seen in Sydney, Australia, preparing to take a flight. And while it seems the couple was trying to go undetected, the pair were spotted by paparazzi.

Liam wore a casual look, covering up with big sunglasses and a baseball hat, while carrying his bags at the airport. Gabriella wore an all-black ensemble, paired with a Macintosh sweatshirt.

Miley’s new song is the first single from her new record, ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ with the lyrics referencing her failed romance with Liam, admitting that she didn’t want to split up with the Australian star, but realized she was better off alone.

“I didn’t want to leave you / I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” she sings. “I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

The former couple were together on and off for 10 years. They married in 2018 and divorced in 2020. “We were together since 16,” Miley said following her divorce, in an interview with Howard Stern.