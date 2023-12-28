Chris Hemsworth and his brothers Luke and Liam rock out to Green Day together

Chris Hemsworth and his brothers Luke and Liam celebrated the holidays with a rock session. In a new video shared online, Chris, Luke and Liam rock out to Green Day’s “Good Riddance,” as the three try their hands at different intruments.

The video shows Chris at the drums, Luke taking the role of lead singer, and Liam playing the guitar. The three yell out the lyrics to “Good Riddance” as the person recording them laughs and cheers them on. “Christmas album just dropped, thanks for the inspiration,” wrote Chris, tagging his brothers and Green Day itself. The video concludes by Chris banging on the drums and Liam pretending to smash the guitar.

The brothers have been celebrating Christmas together, sharing plenty of photos and videos of themselves making the most of the holidays. In a previous post, the Hemsworths were joined by their significant others, including Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky, and Liam’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. It appears like the family celebrated the holidays in Australia, with their photos showing off a beachy and breezy backdrop.

The Hemsworth brothers’ trip to Abu Dhabi

In November, the Hemsworth brothers shared photos of a trip they took to Abu Dhabi, where they were seen having an amazing time at some of the most popular tourist destinations. “A few snaps from an epic family trip to #abudhabi,” Chris captioned the post, which opened with a photo of the three in the desert as they play fighted. Other photos showed them at the beach and alongside their parents, Craig and Leonie.