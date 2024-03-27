Matt Damon gets a tattoo while Chris Hemsworth holds his hand

Matt Damon got a tattoo, and had some emotional support from one of his best friends. A new hilarious photo shows Damon holding on to Chris Hemsworth’s hand as he got a tattoo; in the background, their wives, Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky, are seen holding on to each other and watching Damon get his tattoo.

A tattoo artist shared the photos on her Instagram, revealing that she made the tattoos before the Oscars a couple of weeks ago. Photos captured on her social media show that Damon, Hemsworth and Pataky all got tattoos. Hemsworth’s tattoo was large, running all the way down his forearm and having the shape of various lines that meet at certain points. Pataky got a tattoo of what appears to be the moon and some stars, while Damon got a tattoo on his upper arm.

One of the photos shows Hemsworth holding on to Damon’s hand and touching Damon’s forehead with his other hand. He appeared to be making a soothing “shushing” sound.

“Pregame hangs before the Oscars,” wrote the tattoo artist, whose name is Corina Weikl. “I love my job. Thank you for being so great,” she continued, tagging Hemsworth and Pataky.

©GettyImages



Hemsworth, Barroso and Damon at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The four have been close friends for years

Pataky, Hemsworth, Damon and Barroso have been close friends for some years now, with the four often going on trips together. In various interviews, they’ve discussed their friendship and some of the reasons why the four click together so well.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” explained Pataky to PEOPLE. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”