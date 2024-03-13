Chris Hemsworth pranks Elsa Pataky on the way to the Oscars

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky stunned at this year’s Oscars. The occasion was a memorable one for both of them, with Hemsworth presenting two awards for best animated feature and best animated short, and Pataky attending the prestigious event after a 10 year absence. As the two got ready for the long and glamorous evening, Hemsworth shared a video on social media, showing some of his rehearsals alongside his wife.

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

The clip was recorded by Pataky, who’s seen filming herself and Hemsworth with the phone’s front-facing camera. The two are in the car and are likely on their way to the Oscars, with Pataky wearing the white gown she wore on the red carpet and Hemsworth wearing his suit with his jacket removed. “This year’s films nominated for best animated short come from across the globe,” said Hemsworth as he read from his phone, with perfect diction. Pataky settled in further in her seat and turned the camera to record Hemsworth’s words and expressions. “And the winner is,” said Hemsworth, “Elsa Pataky! Congrats babe.”

Pataky started to laugh while Hemsworth continued to speak. “She couldn’t be here tonight so let me take this opportunity to say she thanks me mostly, for her performance and practically everything in her entire life.” Pataky turned the camera back to herself and looked at the lens with a shocked expression. “You’re welcome, honey. Love you!” he said. Pataky laughed once more and agreed with him. “Love you.”

Pataky shared various photos of her evening at the Oscars

Pataky shared plenty of photos and videos as she got ready for the Oscars. In her stories, she recorded some of the details of her outfit, which was made up of a white gown designed by the Spanish couture store Ze Garcia, and plenty of Bulgari jewelry, a brand that she’s an ambassador of.

As the evening concluded, Pataky also shared photos of herself, Hemsworth and their close friends, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. The four of them attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, which is one of the most famous Oscars event.