Elsa Pataky discusses whether or not she’ll attend the Oscars this weekend

Elsa Pataky might be attending this year’s Oscars. The Spanish star was recently in Madrid, where she discussed various topics, including her love for the city, her family, and her lifestyle in Australia. She also discussed The Oscars, which are hosted this weekend, and whom she’ll be rooting for.

In an interview with our sister publication HOLA! Spain, Pataky discussed the Oscars, which are taking place this weekend in Los Angeles. After being asked by the journalist if she’d be attending the event, Pataky stood silent and thoughtful, not wanting to give anything away. “Uh... I don’t know!” she said in Spanish.

The journalist then referenced the filmmaker J.A. Bayona, who directed “The Society of the Snow,” a Spanish film nominated for best international film and best makeup and hairstyling. “Of course we’re supporting Bayona. If I go I’m supporting Bayona.”

While the interview was brief, Pataky discussed multiple topics, including her love of Madrid. “The food. There’s nothing in the world like Spanish food,” she said. “Madrid has some incredible restaurants. I love talking to people and prompting my city of Madrid.”

©GettyImages



Elsa Pataky in Madrid

Pataky on why she loves living in Australia

Pataky also revealed why it’s unlikely for her and her family to leave Australia, no matter how much she loves Madrid and Spain. “I live very well where I live,” she said, sharing that moving back to a city would be difficult for her and her family. “My kids are very active. They need to move and do sports,” she said, listing that kids like them that have trouble sitting down in classrooms for hours on end. Pataky revealed that in her home of Byron there are schools and more options that allow kids to spend time outdoors and fit their needs better.

