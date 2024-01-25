Elsa Pataky addresses ‘ups and downs’ in her marriage with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky is clearing the record. The actress has addressed her relationship with Chris Hemsworth in a new interview, shedding a light on their marriage and some of the challenges that arise out of being involved in a long term relationship.

©GettyImages



Pataky and Hemsworth have been married for thirteen years

In an interview with our sister website HOLA! SPAIN, Pataky addressed many topics, including her health, her new partnership with Biotherm, her children, and her marriage. When asked about her relationship with Hemsworth, Pataky provided a sincere answer, sharing that while everything was great, there were still challenges. “We’re doing very well, but, like all marriages, there are ups and downs,” she said in Spanish. “It’s not easy. I always say it, a relationship isn’t a continuous paradise. All marriages require a lot of time and work. You build them little by little with good moments, amazing moments, and some difficult moments. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Over the past year, Pataky and Hemsworth have traveled separately, prompting many to wonder about the state of their marriage. While Pataky didn’t address all of these trips, she was asked about a recent vacation where Hemsworth went to Iceland with their daughter India, while Pataky went to Japan with their sons, Sasha and Tristan.

“We had already decided on the trip, but India didn’t want to go to Japan. She didn’t want to do the city. She wanted nature, mountains, and exploring. Her dad told her that she could go wherever she wanted,” explained Pataky. “That was an opportunity where Chris wasn’t working and he could enjoy his daughter, because it’s important to spend time with each of the kids on their own.”

©GettyImages



Elsa, Chris, and their sons Tristan and Sasha

Hemsworth’s decision to work less

The past year has also marked a difference in the Pataky-Hemsworth household, particularly since Hemsworth has decided to take a short break from acting, focusing more on his family. Pataky said that the change was great for them to spend some quality time together, even though this was a challenge due to their three children.

“It’s always good to find moments alone where we can have dinner or be alone, because it’s not easy with three kids. And more now, because they’re always doing something,” she explained. “I think this has been a time for us to enjoy our time together as a family,” she concluded.