Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth share photos of family Christmas

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth spent Christmas with the people they love the most. The married couple shared various photos of their holiday, showing what they’ve been up to over the past couple of days with their kids and family.

Pataky shared a string of photos likely taken over the past weekend, showing herself and her family making the most of the holidays. Photos show Pataky, Hemsworth and their kids sharing a family photo taken at some point in the evening, and another of herself and Hemsworth smiling for the camera. Photos include moments taken on their home’s gorgeous balcony with a view from the beach, and photos of their children opening presents.

“Happy Christmas,” she captioned the post, adding a Santa Clause emoji.

Hemsworth shared a similar post, showing his wife and his family in his native Australia. His photos included an appearance from his parents, his brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth, and an adorable dog. “Happy holidays to all you beautiful humans!” he captioned the post.

Rumors about Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s relationship

Over the past couple of weeks, Hemsworth and Pataky have been on vacation. The photos shared on social media sparked some rumors, since they showed them enjoying themselves in different parts of the world. The images prompted a lot of commentary from their followers, who made their questions on the actors’ social media posts.

The two disproved rumors in mid December, by sharing photos of a trip to Fiji. The two were joined by friends, family, and their children.