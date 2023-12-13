Elsa Pataky and her kids put up their Christmas tree

Elsa Pataky and her kids are ready for Christmas. The Spanish actress shared some photos alongside her kids, Tristan, Sasha, and India, as they all pitched in to put their Christmas tree up with all of its decorations.

Photos show Pataky and her kids working hard on their Christmas tree, with all wearing their pajamas. The photo shows the Hemsworth-Pataky household, which has a stunning view of the ocean in the background, and the tree they just put up. In various images, Pataky’s kids are seen adding their own Christmas decorations to the tree.

“It’s beginning to look like Christmas,” wrote Pataky in the caption.

Pataky has been enjoying her kids over the past few months, sharing photos and videos of them carrying out their activites. Earlier today, she shared a video on her stories of the family’s activities, which included taking the kids to school. She and the children are seen riding their bikes to school, as they drive through the beach.

Pataky and Hemsworth’s support of their kids

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are very active parents, something that they’ve made sure to share with their kids. Over their Instagram stories, the two have shared plenty of images and clips of their kids participating in some of the activites they love, which include surfing, martial arts and horseback riding.

In late November, Pataky shared a clip of her daughter India participating in a horseback riding contest, showing her jumping through obstacles while riding her horse. A photo showed Pataky and Hemsworth hugging their daughter with pride as she sits atop of her horse. “Horse weekend at Bangalow show! So proud of my little one jumping higher and higher!” wrote Pataky.