Elsa Pataky reunites with her Spanish actor friends

Elsa Pataky is taking advantage of the time she’s spent in Spain. The actress that now lives in Australia spent time with some of her oldest friends in the business, her costars from the teen series “Al Salir de Clase,” which was released in the late ‘90s and launched the careers of various young actors.

The photos were shared by her co-star and friend, Aurora Carbonell, showing the group of friends reunited and having some fun together. The reunion took place in Madrid, where Pataky was over the weekend, and featured some of the main stars of the series that ran for five years, including Daniel Huarte, Roberto Hoyas, Mariano Alameda and Athenea Mata. The group gathered to watch the theater play called “Mothers,” where Mata was playing one of the lead roles. “Hey, these kids look familiar!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “My favorite people on the planet.”

Carbonell added another image to the post, showing off the original cast about two decades ago, when they were teens and were working on the series.

Elsa Pataky’s exciting Derby Day

Earlier in November, Elsa Pataky enjoyed Derby Day, in Melbourne. The actress was joined by some of her closest friends, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as they all indulged in one of Pataky’s biggest passions: horses.

“Friends, horses, music and dancing, the best combo for a fun weekend. Thanks Derby Day for the good times,” wrote Pataky in an Instagram post that shows her alongside her friends, wearing a stylish black dress, some high heels, and a hat.

