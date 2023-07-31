How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez helped ‘save’ Matt Damon marriage with Luciana Barroso

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are known to have one of the longest friendships in Hollywood. The pair are known to be longtime collaborators and friends, working together on several successful projects throughout their careers and being supportive in each other personal lives, with Matt even attending Ben’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez last year.

The three friends have a close relationship and it seems Ben and JLo have even helped the actor on his marriage with wife Luciana Barroso, after the pair had said to have experienced some trouble in their 18-year relationship. As revealed by a close source to National Enquirer, the celebrity couple was “speeding toward a split,” however, it was Ben and Jennifer who stepped in and recommended therapy.

The insider said that Matt and Luciana were able to “rediscover their romance” and are now successfully communicating “on a whole new level.” The actor recently revealed that he was in couple’s therapy with Luciana, and even negotiated with her, after he was offered a role in Christopher Nolan’s latest film ‘Oppenheimer.’

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting the film, Matt detailed how his negotiation took place during one of the therapy sessions. “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” he said while speaking with his “Oppenheimer” costars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off.”

He continued, “I had been in ‘Interstellar,’ and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”