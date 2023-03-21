Matt Damon gets a tattoo dedicated to his late father, then gives his first tattoo

Matt Damon has a new special tattoo dedicated to his late father Kent Damon, who passed away in 2017. The 52-year-old actor turned to one of the most sought tattoo artists in Hollywood, Daniel Winter, who goes by Winter Stone on Instagram.



On Monday, the artist, who has inked Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and more, shared a video from the session, excited that he got to tattoo “an idol” of his again. “Such a cool job to have great experiences like these,” he wrote in the caption.



Damon chose to add “Nomad” to his right shoulder. The artist said it was dedicated to his late father. “We tattooed NOMAD which was his father’s boat, and also says DAMON backward,” he wrote in the caption. “Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning!”

Not only did he get to tattoo Damon, he now has the actor’s art on his skin. The Good Will Hunting star put on a clean glove and held the tattoo gun, giving him a “small universe…. aka a dot.”



The Oceans Eleven star is no stranger to ink. He got his first two tattoos in 2013, one dedicated to his wife Luciana Barroso, and one dedicated to Heath Ledger. The art was done by the late actor’s tattoo artist, Scott Campbell. “There is a friend of ours who did all of Heath Ledger’s tattoos,” he told GQ. “I told him if I ever got a tattoo, he was my first phone call.”



©GettyImages



Ledger and Damon in 2005

Campbell tattooed “Lucy” and the abstract squiggly line that looks like it could say “HL,” which is the same tattoo Ledger had. Luciana got the same tattoo on her foot. “So we both have that,” Damon said. “It’s like a little creative little blessing. It’s like an angel that looks over all these names that are on the arm.”

He added the name of their four children, Alexa, Isabella, Gia, and Stella, to the mix in 2019 at Winter Stone.

In January 2023, he added to the piece, this time going to Mr. K at Bang Bang NYC. The talented artist added delicate line work, an eye, and other symbols around the names.