Brooklyn Beckham says he has ‘over 20 tattoos’ of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham has multiple tattoos of his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham. He’s shown glimpses of them over the years, and in a new interview, he’s discussed them more openly, sharing that he started getting the tattoos early on in their relationship.

In an interview with E! News, Brooklyn talked about his tattoos and how addictive is the experience of getting them, especially when they’re inspired by love. “I have like over 20 dedicated to her. They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere!” he said.

Brooklyn showed off some of his tattoos, including a large piece that features his wife’s face located between the front of his shoulder and bicep. "I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That's all I do," Beckham said. "My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don't lie to her. It's actually true: Happy wife, happy life."

Other tattoos include Nicola’s eyes placed on his back, their wedding vows, the word “married”, and the last name “Peltz” tattooed across his chest.

In the same interview, Brooklyn also talked about their future and the possibility of having children, a prospect that’s very exciting for him. “I can’t wait to have kids,” he said. “I could have so many but it’s, obviously, totally up to her.”

Brooklyn and Nicola married last April, in a lavish wedding hosted in Palm Beach, Florida.