Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham wear matching New Year’s Eve dresses

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham are taking their friendship to the next level: wearing matching outfits. The two shared numerous photos on their Instagram accounts, including a shot where they show off their matching New Year’s Eve dresses.

The photos show Gomez and Peltz-Beckham having a blast in their dresses and at their New Year’s Eve party. The outfits were designed by Valentino and are identical; both short, glittery, and in silver, with an open back. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy!” Gomez captioned the post.

Peltz-Beckham also shared a similar post, including some shots of herself and her husband, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, as they kissed on the beach once the clock struck midnight. “Happy New Years 🥂🤍 thank you @maisonvalentino @yigit @pppiccioli for our matching dream dresses,” wrote Peltz-Beckham.

Gomez also shared more photos of her New Years plans, showing herself and some of her friends on a yacht and on the beach. The group appeared to have fun, taking photographs together, and playing some beach Jenga.