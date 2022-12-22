2023 Academy Awards Shortlists revealed; ‘All Quiet,’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ lead

One of the biggest nights in entertainment, the 95th Academy Awards is just months away on March 12, 2023. Each year the Academy announces Shortlists ahead of nominations, and on Wednesday, they revealed 10 categories.
As noted by Deadline, Netflix’s All Quiet, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are tied, leading the list with five categories. The German entry for International Feature Film was nominated in every category it could have been eligible.
Each shortlists is determined by members of that corresponding branch, except for International Feature Film, where members from all branches, are invited to participate with eligibility guidelines. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Until then, check out the Shortlists below.
Documentary Feature Film
15 films advance in the Documentary Feature Film category. 144 films were eligible in the category.
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Documentary Short Film
15 films advance in the Documentary Short Film. 98 films qualified in the category.
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
International Feature Film
15 films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and had to meet a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible.
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Belgium, Close
- Cambodia, Return to Seoul
- Denmark, Holy Spider
- France, Saint Omer
- Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Ireland, The Quiet Girl
- Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Morocco, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistan, Joyland
- Poland, EO
- South Korea, Decision to Leave
- Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Makeup and Hairstyling
10 films advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Music (Original Score)
15 scores will advance in the Original Score category. 147 scores were eligible in the category.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
15 songs will advance in the Original Song category. 81 songs were eligible in the category.
- “Time” from Amsterdam
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
- “My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- “Good Afternoon” from Spirited
- “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
- “Stand Up” from Till
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise
Animated Short Film
15 films advance in the Animated Short Film category. 81 films qualified in the category.
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Live Action Short Film
200 films qualified in the category and 15 advanced in the Live Action Short Film category.
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
- Sound
SOUND CATEGORY
10 films advance in the Sound category. Five will move on for final Oscars consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Visual Effects
VISUAL EFFECTS
10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category. Five will move on for final Oscars consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
The Oscars ceremony are on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.