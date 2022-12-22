2023 Academy Awards Shortlists revealed; ‘All Quiet,’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ lead

One of the biggest nights in entertainment, the 95th Academy Awards is just months away on March 12, 2023. Each year the Academy announces Shortlists ahead of nominations, and on Wednesday, they revealed 10 categories.

As noted by Deadline, Netflix’s All Quiet, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are tied, leading the list with five categories. The German entry for International Feature Film was nominated in every category it could have been eligible.

Each shortlists is determined by members of that corresponding branch, except for International Feature Film, where members from all branches, are invited to participate with eligibility guidelines. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Until then, check out the Shortlists below.

©Courtesy of 20th Century Fox





Documentary Feature Film

15 films advance in the Documentary Feature Film category. 144 films were eligible in the category.

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Documentary Short Film

15 films advance in the Documentary Short Film. 98 films qualified in the category.

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

International Feature Film

15 films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and had to meet a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible.

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Makeup and Hairstyling

10 films advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category.