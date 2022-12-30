New friendships are being formed as Brooklyn Beckham, his wife Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez arrive at a private airport in Los Cabos, Mexico, to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 together. The group has recently become close friends and even had a Thanksgiving dinner.

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, for an end-of-the-year vacation in Los Cabos

It is unknown who befriended who first, but Peltz and Gomez appear to be inseparable. They even began creating content for TikTok.

Although Selena has been seen hanging out with multiple celebrities throughout the years, she once said during an interview with Rolling Stones magazine that Taylor Swift is the number one person that comes to mind regarding friendships. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor (Swift), so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said.

Gomez’s comment sparked controversy, with fans wondering about her relationship with actress Francia Raisa, as she was known for being one of Selena’s best friends and her kidney donor.

Francia, who stars in How I Met Your Father, seemed to take offense with the comment, as she wrote “Interesting” under the quote, which was posted by US Weekly. The controversy continued, as many online users took to TikTok to share all the drama.

And while there were mixed reactions on TikTok, most of the comments were negative for Selena. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the singer wrote under one of the TikTok videos, seemingly apologizing for her response in the interview.

Although Raisa and Gomez have been friends for 15 years, after meeting in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital, fans noticed that the star is not following the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently revealed that she named her new organ after a comedian. The Only Murders in the Building star said she nicknamed the kidney “Fred” in honor of Fred Armisen.

“I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia,” Gomez told Rolling Stone, referring to the sketch comedy series. “I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.’”