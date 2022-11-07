Organ donor Francia Raisa reacts to Selena Gomez’s comment about Taylor Swift being her only true friend

Francia Raisa seems unhappy with Selena Gomez’s claims that assure Taylor Swift is her only true friend. Gomez, which is Rolling Stone’s November 2022 cover story, told the publication about who is in her tight-knit inner circle. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she told the publication.

Raisa, who saved Selena’s life after donating her a kidney, described the singer’s remarks as “interesting,” in a now-deleted Instagram comment. Selena publicly reacted to her donor’s comment via TikTok, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Actress Francia Raisa and actress / singer Selena Gomez attend the Unlikely Heroes‘ 3rd Annual Awards Dinner And Gala at Sofitel Hotel on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Although Raisa and Gomez have been friends for 15 years, after meeting in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital, fans noticed that the How I Met Your Father star is not following the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently revealed that she named her new organ after a comedian. The Only Murders in the Building star said she nicknamed the kidney “Fred” in honor of Fred Armisen.

“I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia,” Gomez told Rolling Stone, referring to the sketch comedy series. “I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.’”

The Mexican and Honduran descent star donated her kidney to Selena Gomez

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote in September 2017 on Instagram. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”

Honoree Selena Gomez (L) and Francia Raisa attend Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Years later, in 2021, Francia spoke about the life-saving kidney donation for the first time. “I think I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident in speaking about my experience and using my platform to raise awareness for the various kidney diseases that affect our population,” she wrote. “While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of [donating a kidney].”