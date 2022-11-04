TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Bad Bunny, and more

Halloween never ends

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s the first weekend of November! This week flew by and celebrities were busy on TIkTok sharing funny videos. From Halloween costumes, to Kardashian pranks, check out the 10 best celebrity TIkToks of the week.

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie make an epic video with Sofia Carson and Paulina Char while at dinner.


2. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski shares a spicy video from her Halloween.

@emrata Hardcore girls! @Babsjeanne wins @Bad Bunny ♬ Mean Girls Available on Apple TV - Paramount Pictures

3. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba gets ready to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.

@jessicaalba such a beautiful night with my girl @lizzymathis celebrating #DiaDeLosMuertos 🖤🕊️ thank you Carlos for honoring our loved ones - the entire night was magical ✨ #diademuertos#ofrenda#catrinamakeup♬ Paloma negra - Chavela Vargas

4. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian scare Kim Kardarshian.


5. Lizzo

Lizzo makes a tribute to her icon, Miss Piggy.

@lizzo

A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY. The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. 🐽💋

♬ original sound - lizzo

6. Tara Reid

Tara Reid flies away after offering great advice.


7. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny just wants to eat Hot Cheetos today.


8. Julia Fox

Julia Fox calls out the fact that Rogaine is tax exempt for men and not pads and tampons.


9. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey jumps on the chicken salad soundbite trend. If you’re not on TikTok you might be confused.


10. Rosalia

Rosalia and Ruaw Alejandro try a TikTok challenge while dresses as Anime characters.


