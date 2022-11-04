Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Bad Bunny, and more

It’s the first weekend of November! This week flew by and celebrities were busy on TIkTok sharing funny videos. From Halloween costumes, to Kardashian pranks, check out the 10 best celebrity TIkToks of the week.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie make an epic video with Sofia Carson and Paulina Char while at dinner.
@selenagomez
Sister v sister♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski shares a spicy video from her Halloween.
@emrata Hardcore girls! @Babsjeanne wins @Bad Bunny ♬ Mean Girls Available on Apple TV - Paramount Pictures
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba gets ready to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.
@jessicaalba such a beautiful night with my girl @lizzymathis celebrating #DiaDeLosMuertos 🖤🕊️ thank you Carlos for honoring our loved ones - the entire night was magical ✨ #diademuertos#ofrenda#catrinamakeup♬ Paloma negra - Chavela Vargas
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian scare Kim Kardarshian.
@kyliejenner
sister love♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
5. Lizzo
Lizzo makes a tribute to her icon, Miss Piggy.
@lizzo
A tribute to my forever icon, MISS PIGGY. The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love. 🐽💋♬ original sound - lizzo
6. Tara Reid
Tara Reid flies away after offering great advice.
@thetarareid Sparkle Sparkle #tarareid#Fyp♬ original sound - Tara Reid
7. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny just wants to eat Hot Cheetos today.
@badbunny no quiero hacer na, mas que comer @Cheetos #Cheetos_Partner#Cansado#QuieroDormir#NoMeLlamen♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
8. Julia Fox
Julia Fox calls out the fact that Rogaine is tax exempt for men and not pads and tampons.
@juliafox
RIDDLE ME THIS PLS♬ original sound - Julia fox
9. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey jumps on the chicken salad soundbite trend. If you’re not on TikTok you might be confused.
@loriharvey Run don’t walk!! 😭🤣 @latainax3_ #fyp#girlsnight#girlsnightout♬ original sound - Nish Godfrey
10. Rosalia
Rosalia and Ruaw Alejandro try a TikTok challenge while dresses as Anime characters.