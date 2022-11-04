New Music Friday: The Hottest releases from Selena Gomez, Drake, Fuego, and more

It’s Friday! There was a lot of new music released this week, so to help elevate your weekend we have a round up of 10 songs for you to check out below.

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez releases the song “My Mind & Me,” which is the name of her documentary, available to stream today. The beautiful song has lyrics that will resonate with anyone who has struggled with mental health. It’s also a window into Gomez’s mind and soul.



2. Drake, 21 Savage - Major Distribution

Drake’s new album has started a lot of drama. The rapper released “Her Loss” on Friday which calls out a lot of different celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and even Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian (yes really). While some of the songs are hit or miss, “Major Distribution” featuring 21 Savage has a bay area vibe with an ode to the one and only Mac Dre.



3. Thalia - Psycho B**ch

Thalia releases the pop and disco-inspired song “Psycho B**c.” The song has hints of different genres with electronic beats, live horns, and a unique sound that will have you grooving. It comes with a fun video recorded in Miami and creatively directed by the Latin GRAMMY award winner.



4. Fuego, Fred de Palma - Night Sky

Fuego fuses EDM with urban beats seamlessly with Night Sky.” It s a collaboration with Fred De Palma and is a breath of fresh air for urban music.