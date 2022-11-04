New Music Friday: The Hottest releases from Selena Gomez, Drake, Fuego, and more

It’s Friday! There was a lot of new music released this week, so to help elevate your weekend we have a round up of 10 songs for you to check out below.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez releases the song “My Mind & Me,” which is the name of her documentary, available to stream today. The beautiful song has lyrics that will resonate with anyone who has struggled with mental health. It’s also a window into Gomez’s mind and soul.
2. Drake, 21 Savage - Major Distribution
Drake’s new album has started a lot of drama. The rapper released “Her Loss” on Friday which calls out a lot of different celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and even Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian (yes really). While some of the songs are hit or miss, “Major Distribution” featuring 21 Savage has a bay area vibe with an ode to the one and only Mac Dre.
3. Thalia - Psycho B**ch
Thalia releases the pop and disco-inspired song “Psycho B**c.” The song has hints of different genres with electronic beats, live horns, and a unique sound that will have you grooving. It comes with a fun video recorded in Miami and creatively directed by the Latin GRAMMY award winner.
4. Fuego, Fred de Palma - Night Sky
Fuego fuses EDM with urban beats seamlessly with Night Sky.” It s a collaboration with Fred De Palma and is a breath of fresh air for urban music.
5. Nelly, Chris Lane - Birthday Girl
The one and only Nelly release “Birthday Girl” with Chris Lane. It is a random but incredible collaboration with an irresistible beat.
6. Pink
Pink drops an end-of-the-world anthem with “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” The upbeat song has some interesting lyrics that will leave you amused. It comes with a fun, colorful, and bring music video.
7. Kenyon Dixon - On My Mind
Grammy award-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon is fresh off a nine-day international tour in support of his critically-acclaimed sixth studio album. Today he released the Deluxe version of Closer which includes four new smooth and sultry songs. “On My Mind” has impressive harmonies showing off his talented voice.
8. Avril Lavigne - I’m a Mess (with YUNGBLUD)
Avril Lavigne colas with YUNGBLUD for “I’m a Mess.” Her voice is instantly recognizable and sounds great with YUNGBLUD’s. The catchy melody and lyrics will have all the messes out their vibing.
9. Caye- Scars
LA-based artist/producer/songwriter, Caye releases his new single, “SCARS.” Written and produced by Caye himself, “SCARS” reflects on how we are constantly rushing through life, focusing on moving from one thing to the next but never taking time to look around and live in the moment, per a press release.“This project as a whole took me years to finish,” says Caye. “Years that I could have spent working at a hedge fund, selling my soul for a comfortable financial life. Still, I put hour after hour into this, hoping it would one day pay off. The constant pulls of a business-driven world, financial stressors, and social media are plagues to the creative mind. ‘SCARS’ is about working so hard on your dreams, but to no avail. The song is called ‘SCARS,’ not ‘CUTS,’ to emphasize the healing that accompanies pain.”
10. DJ Snake - Nightbird
Multi-platinum DJ/producer DJ Snake returns with his new single “Nightbird.” On “Nightbird,” DJ Snake ventures into a strain of house music that’s playful with a catchy hook.