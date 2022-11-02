Juan Gabriel’s first posthumous album ‘Los Dúo 3’ brings mixed opinions

Juan Gabriel’s first posthumous studio album ‘Los Dúo 3’ is set to release on November 11, 2022. It’s the third installment of his series of duet albums and features a star-studded list of singers from various genres and eras of music. The Instagram profile for the late singer shared the news Wednesday, which had mixed opinions in the comments.

The new album features collaborations with Anahí, Gloria Trevi, Danna Paola, Mon Laferete, John Fogerty, Ángela Aguilar, George Benson, Lasso, Charles Aznavour, La Adictiva, Luciano Pereyra, Eslabon Armado, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, and La India.

While most Juanga fans are eager for new music, some wanted to know what happened to duets with artists like Luis Miguel, Yuri, Diego Verdaguer, and Amanda Miguel.

“I’m actually a little disappointed... I expected duets with Cristian Castro, Yuri, Roberto Carlos, and others; some names are unknown to me (I’ll see how) and others I simply wouldn’t have liked were there,” wrote one opinionated commenter.

“Good for the record, but I think great voices are missing there that besides being excellent singers and artists also had a friendship for years with Juanga like Cristian Castro, Yuri, Luis Miguel, Amanda Miguel, Diego Verdaguer, Ricardo Montaner, Kalimba,” said another

However, there has been someone in the comments, claiming they have “inside knowledge” that a fourth volume will come next, which will feature some of the artists they were mentioning.

Similar to the way Selena’s posthumous album sparked discourse, opinions are expected, and so are fans’ questions wondering how the whole thing works. “Were these recorded when Juan Gabriel was alive and they will just be released? Or are they arrangements like the ones they did with Michael Jackson?” Asked one user. Others questioned if these were artists that the Mexican singer would have even wanted to do duets with.

Aside from questions and concerns, others are encouraging people to support the project to keep the “best showman of all time’s” legacy alive. And many are excited to see some of their favorite artists‘ names on the tracklist.