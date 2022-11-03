Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kendall Jenner is officially 27 years old. The Scorpio was born November 3, 1995, and with famous parents like Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, she has been in front of cameras her whole life. Check out photos of Kendall on the red carpet from when she was a toddler to now.
RELATED:
Kanye West fans launch GoFundMe pages to make him a billionaire again
The reason why Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian were concerned about Blac Chyna’s lawsuit
Tristan Thompson gifts diamond necklace to daughter True for her 4th birthday: Khloé shares her thoughts
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!