Tristan Thompson gifts diamond necklace to daughter True for her 4th birthday: Khloé shares her thoughts

Tristan Thompson gave his daughter True a very special present for her 4th birthday, but Khloé Kardashian was not too happy about it. During a new episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ the reality star shares her thoughts about the diamond necklace given to her daughter.

The athlete decided to give her the lavish gift back in April, and Khloé showed a photo of the necklace to party planner Mindy Weiss, who planned True’s birthday party. “Her dad got her this diamond necklace this morning, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,‘” the famous Kardashian says in the episode.

It is also revealed later in the episode that Tristan wanted to pay for the entire party, however Khloé declined the offer. “That’s very nice, but I won’t let him do that,” she said. “I work really hard to do elaborate things for True, and I don’t need anyone’s help.”

True’s diamond necklace is not shown during the episode, however she can be seen wearing a sparkly choker for her birthday party, which was the perfect accessory for her Dior dress, matching with her mom in white and pink.

The NBA star did not attend the birthday party early this year, following the cheating scandal, which involved him fathering a child with another woman. It seems the former couple continue to make efforts to effectively co-parent, spending time with their daughter on all special occasions, including Halloween.