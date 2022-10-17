The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their over-the-top celebration and their love for Halloween! The famous family are always having fun with their themed parties, and spooky season was no exception, as they organized a big celebration for their kids over the weekend.

Khloé Kardashian is sharing some of the incredible decorations for the party, including ghost-shaped cookies, cute vampire fangs, lots of candy, and even an arts and crafts station, which included a carving session after the family went on a pumpkin patch trip.

Among the guests, Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter True seemed to have a lot of fun with her cousins, Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son Reign, Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter Dream.