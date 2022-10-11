Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.

During the carpool karaoke, she ensured her little brother was singing the lyrics correctly, so when Psalm sang, “Don’t make me complicated,” Chicago interrupted him and corrected his word choice. “It’s not ‘Don’t make me complicated,‘” she explained. “It’s ‘True love shouldn’t be this complicated.’”

Kardashian recently was forced to hire extra security for her kids, after her ex-husband revealed the name of their private school in one of his controversial rants on social media.

TMZ reported that additional security has been put in place to avoid any potential harm, explaining that Kim is concerned about their safety now that the public is aware of the name and location of the school.

Kanye has been vocal about his desire to have his kids by his side at his newly opened Donda Academy, however the school has not been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and parents are said to be signing NDAs if they want their kids to enroll.

“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” Kanye said, accusing the school of trying to “indoctrinate them.”

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir,” the rapper said about their co-parenting arrengements.