Lizzo responds to Kanye West’s negative comments about her weight

Lizzo is not letting herself get involved in anyone’s drama. The successful singer seemingly responded to Kanye West’s claims, explaining that she is minding her business and wants nothing to do with his controversial rants.

The musician shared her thoughts with the crowd during her recent concert in Toronto, revealing how she feels about being named by Kanye, as the rapper was talking about her weight publicly.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal,” he said. ‘When it’s actually unhealthy.“

“Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own,” Kanye continued. “It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Lizzo went on to respond during her concert. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason.”

She continued, “I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.” Lizzo also joked about wanting to stay in Canada after all the drama. “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

The singer is not staying silent anymore when it comes to negative comments about her appearance, as she recently said during her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

“To the bit— that got something to say about me in the press,” she said. “You know what? I’m not going to say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?‘ Cause bit—, I’m winning! THIS BIT— IS WINNING.”